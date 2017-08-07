Houston Dynamo sign ex-Arsenal defender Senderos

The three-time World Cup veteran has joined the MLS side after a stint in Scotland

The Houston Dynamo have signed veteran Swiss center back Philippe Senderos, the club announced Monday.

A Switzerland international who represented his country at the World Cup in 2006, 2010 and 2014, Senderos joins the MLS club after spending the 2016-17 campaign with Scottish side Rangers.

"Philippe Senderos will be a welcomed addition to our team," Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan said in a news release. "His extensive experience, leadership qualities, and ability to organize and communicate will complement our already talented group of defenders as we enter the final third of the season."

Senderos played for Arsenal from 2003 to 2010, including loan spells with AC Milan and Everton, before embarking on stints with Fulham, Valencia and Aston Villa. He returned to Switzerland to join Grasshoppers in January 2016 before signing with Rangers last summer, going on to make just three appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

The 32-year-old figures to provide competition for starting Houston center backs Adolfo Machado and Leonardo. The Dynamo sit second in the Western Conference at 9-7-7.