Howard fined $25,000 for obscene gesture

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard was fined $25,000 for an obscene gesture.

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard directed an obscene gesture towards a fan while playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and is now paying for his actions.

The NBA announced on Tuesday Howard received a $25,000 fine for the gesture.

The incident happened with one minute, 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Hornets' 112-94 loss to the Timberwolves. 

Howard, 31, is averaging 14.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists after playing 10 games this season. 

