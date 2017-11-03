Howe of Fife RFC receive 347 weeks of bans after initiation ceremony saw 'bottle inserted in to player's anus'
The Scottish Rugby Union has handed out the heaviest bans in its history over a club’s initiation ceremony after a player was left with internal injuries after reportedly having a bottle inserted into their anus.
Howe of Fife RFC have been given 347 weeks of bans to players, a coach and an official, the longest of which are 84-week suspensions, after an initiation on the team bus following their 71-20 defeat at Jed-Forest.
The Telegraph reports that the SRU refused to confirm the reports of what happened, but did clarify that the matter had been passed on to the police.
Governing bodies are looking to clamp down on initiations after reports emerged last month that they are contributing heavily to the loss of more than 10,000 players a year at university level, given that many are put off by the fear of going through initiations.
Two players were arrested after the incident and charged with sexual assault, although the case was settled through an “alternative to prosecution (direct measure)” which ensured it never went to court, with a fine likely to have been paid.
Two official were given 54-week bans each that prevents them “from any involvement in rugby coaching, officiating or administration” for “failing to exercise reasonable and proper control over the players under their supervision”.
The club’s former head coach, Garry Horne, has been banned for a year, along with the former president Murdo Fraser. Horne is the father of current Scotland international Peter, who came through the club before joining Glasgow Warriors and representing his country. Flanker Chris Fusaro has also come through the club.
The most severe bans were handed to two players in the form of 84-week suspensions, with 20-year-old Angus Guthrie and 22-year-old Robert Douglas unable to play rugby again for two seasons.
Stephen Martin received an eight-week ban, and 11 other players were given six-week bans by the SRU, with the lesser suspensions believed to have been for failing to stop the initiation even though they did not actively take part.
The actions of those involved have absolutely no place in our sport
Mark Dodson
“The behaviour of those involved in this incident, including several individuals in positions of authority at the club, was completely unacceptable,” Mark Dodson, chief executive of the SRU, said.
“Scottish Rugby has been proactive to ensure a full, independent disciplinary process was conducted and that measures are put in place to deliver a change of culture at the club. The actions of those involved have absolutely no place in our sport. Significant sanctions have been applied in this matter and Scottish Rugby will not hesitate to take action against any club, official or player behaving in a similarly unacceptable manner.”
Howe of Fife were relegated to National League Division 2 last season, and given that the majority of their first-team have been given bans, the SRU has staggered the punishments. The SRU has also made every player, director, trustee and office bearer at the club undergo a series of workshops to improve the club’s culture.