Howe: Jordon Ibe must be consistent to fulfill potentials

The Cherries boss has urged the former Liverpool winger to show more consistency to develop his great qualities

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has challenged Jordon Ibe to be more consistent and work hard to achieve his potentials.

Ibe produced a game-changing performance that helped the Cherries secure their first league of the season against Brighton and Hoves with two assists on Friday night.

Howe is confident that the 21-year-old still has more to come from him and tasked him to work hard consistently.

“Jordon has shown glimpses, but this time we have seen more end product in terms of assists,” Howe told SkySports.

“He is a player of immense potential - I think the challenge for Jordan is to find that consistency.

"It was great to see him come on and have that impact at a time when we really needed him. He was there to ignite the spark that we needed.

"I do think there is a temptation to forget how young he is. Everyone naturally assumes because he has been around for a long time thinks he is older than he is.

"People mature at different times, so we are hoping he has got a very exciting future ahead of him. That's going to be dictated by how hard he works."