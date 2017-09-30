Howe refuses to blame referee for stalemate

Marc Pugh was denied what looked a certain Bournemouth penalty, but Eddie Howe does not want to dwell on the referee's performance.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe refused to be critical of referee Graham Scott after his side were denied a penalty in their goalless draw against Leicester City.

Marc Pugh's effort in just the second minute at the Vitality Stadium struck Danny Simpson's arm to prevent what would have been a certain goal, with Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel stranded.

The Cherries went on to squander a number of excellent opportunities to claim all three points and remain in the bottom three of the Premier League.

Howe, though, is refusing to point the finger of blame at the referee and appreciates the challenges facing match officials.

"It was difficult for me to see the handball but having seen Marc Pugh's reaction… I banked on his reaction and I know that was right having seen it now," he said.

"The referee's view may have been limited and if the linesman didn't have a view either, well then you can't give it, if you didn't see it - so I have sympathy in that respect.

"It was a very good performance; we created enough to win three or four games in that one. It wasn't our day but we started fast."

Howe's counterpart Craig Shakespeare concedes that his side did not play well and views it as a point earned, rather than two dropped.

He said: "It's a hard-earned point. I felt we started the game very slowly and gave the momentum to Bournemouth.

"To come away with a point on reflection is a hard-earned point, We had to defend with resilience in numbers.

"We didn't quite have that quality on the ball. On Monday I'll sit down and think a point well earned.

"We have to move on now."