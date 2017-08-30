Howedes given permission to undergo Juventus medical

Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel has confirmed that the German defender is all set to complete a switch to Massimiliano Allegri's side

Schalke have given permission to defender Benedikt Howedes to undergo a medical with Juventus.

Goal revealed on August 28 that the Germany international was due in Turin to complete medical checks ahead of finalising a move that could rise to €15 million.

The 29-year-old World Cup winner had been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Inter, but it is Juve who have won the race to sign him, initially on loan with a €3.5m fee.

The Serie A champions will then have the option to purchase Howedes for an additional €11.5m.

And Schalke's sporting director Christian Heidel has now confirmed that the centre-back is all set to complete a switch to Massimiliano Allegri's side.

He told Reviersport: "It's only about small details left, Benedikt can fly to Torino to have his medical."

Howedes has spent his entire career at Bundesliga side Schalke, making over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions.