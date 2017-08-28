Howedes set for Juventus medical ahead of €15 million move

The Germany international centre-back is heading to the Old Lady on a loan deal with the option to buy

Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes will undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of his move to Serie A giants Juventus, Goal understands.

The 29-year-old had been linked to Liverpool and Inter Milan during the summer transfer window, but the Italian champions are now finalising a €15 million move.

Howedes will head to Juventus on a €3.5m loan with the option to buy at €11.5m.

After Thursday's Champions League draw, Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta expressed the club's interest in Howedes while speaking to Premium Sport TV.

"We are looking for a defender who may play both to the centre and as wing-back. Howedes? He's an option - actually he's a little more than an option," Marotta said.

"But we still have to discuss terms with the player and Schalke 04."

Volker Struth, Howedes' agent, also confirmed a deal was near.

"Juve wants it, Benedikt Howedes wants it – we have an agreement in principle. Now Schalke must want it, too," Struth told Bild.

The negotiations have played out for several days, but the two sides met on Sunday and the transfer is expected to be finalised after Wednesday's medical.

Howedes has made 44 appearances for Germany, scoring two goals. The versatile centre-back has spent his entire club career with Schalke since debuting for the first team in 2007.