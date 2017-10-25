Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy would 'love to meet' young fan who sent £5 to club in praise of his display
A young Huddersfield fan is on course to meet one of the club's star players following his kind gesture.
Adam Bhana found a five pound note during Huddersfield's 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester United at the weekend, but wanted to donate the money to midfielder Aaron Mooy for his performance in the win.
The young supporter sent a handwritten letter to Huddersfield director Sean Jarvis in which he asks whether the manager 'Mr Wagner' can pass on the money to Mooy.
He writes in his touching letter: "I was at the Huddersfield against Manchester United match.
"I found a £5 note at the stadium and gave it to my dad because we can not keep what is not ours.
Pure class from young Adam pic.twitter.com/KVSpfJlZrm— Sean Jarvis (@SeanMJarvis) October 24, 2017
'"Can you please ask Mr Wagner if Aaron Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored yesterday.
"I have put the £5 pound note in the envelope."
Jarvis has since shared the letter on Twitter and the post has gathered over 2,000 likes.
Australia international Mooy, who scored the opener against United on Saturday, has since responded to the post to say that he would "love to meet Bhana".