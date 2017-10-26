Huddersfield's David Wagner ready to face old pal Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

They have known each other for 26 years, since they were young players at Mainz, celebrating their first win together with a few beers at the Munich beer festival. Over the decades since, they have grown so close they have described each other as more than friends, more like family. They are in constant contact, relishing each other’s triumphs, the first to send consolation after defeat.

But on Saturday they will stand a couple of yards from each other on the touchline at Anfield, as managers of two clubs in a foreign land. For David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp, this is going to be one personal encounter.

“It is extraordinary because he is my best friend,” said Wagner, as he sat in the press room at Huddersfield Town’s training ground a couple of days before heading to Merseyside to take on his pal. “But the real extraordinary story is that Huddersfield are playing Liverpool in the Premier League.” Wagner has a point. The teams have not met in league action since February 1972. But whatever the rarity value of the encounter, what were the chances when the two clubs met again after a 45-year hiatus that they would do so under the control of two such close mates?

And close is the word. Despite a five-year age gap (Wagner is the junior) they struck up an immediate kinship at Mainz, sharing a room on away trips.

“He was pretty quiet, he had a child so he liked to [catch up on] sleep,” Wagner recalled of those days. “Unfortunately, he was a smoker. I convinced him he was only allowed to smoke in the toilet. He followed what I said.” The two became so friendly that when Wagner moved on to FC Gutersloh, Klopp came round to his house the night before the clubs played a German Second Division match.

“I gave him food, I don’t remember beer,” said Wagner, suggesting there was no Ian Botham-style undermining of the opposition. Nevertheless, the next day things went decisively Wagner’s way. Despite not having found the net for several months, up against his old mate playing centre-back, he scored a hat-trick.