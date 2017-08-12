Huddersfield's Premier League bow sees them make history with division first

The Terriers are back in the big time and opened an exciting new chapter by making the best possible start in an away date at Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town have already written their own piece of Premier League history, in their first appearance back in the big time.

David Wagner guided his side to an unexpected play-off victory in 2016-17, with promotion out of the Championship placing them among English football’s elite.

PSG to win Champions League in next 3 years

They were handed a trip to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the new season, and made the best possible start at Selhurst Park.

Joel Ward gave the Terriers a helping hand 23 minutes into their Premier League bow, with his own goal recording a first in the division.

1 - Huddersfield Town are the first team to see their first-ever @PremierLeague goal come via an own-goal. Gifted. pic.twitter.com/WqOotd5eza — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

Huddersfield doubled their lead three minutes later through £11.5 million record signing Steve Mounie.

Goal's Premier League predictions

The Terriers have been tipped by many to struggle after joining the big-spenders in the Premier League, but they clearly have every intention of holding their own.

Whatever happens, though, they are already assured of a place in the history books.