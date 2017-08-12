Huddersfield hammer Crystal Palace in perfect Premier League debut for David Wagner's side

Who saw this coming?

Huddersfield, written off as cannon fodder in their first top-flight game in 45 years, proved the pundits, the bookmakers and most probably themselves wrong here.

Without pooping the party, another newly-prompted underdog in Blackpool enjoyed a dream start in crushing Wigan 4-0 on the opening-day seven years ago. That win, coupled with their start, caused more than a ripple but it later only ended in relegation.

For now, Huddersfield will at least believe they belong at this level rather than as the imposters many believed they would be. They certainly left a mark on Crystal Palace and new manager Frank de Boer.

Unlike Blackpool, Huddersfield have spent money. But few saw this coming. Four times they broke their transfer record this summer and two of them largely contributed to this win.

First Mathias Jorgensen, a strong presence at the back, saw his shot turned into his own net for an own goal by Joel Ward.

And moments later towering Benin frontman Steve Mounie then powered home before adding the gloss late on to complete the rout.

Huddersfield's last top-flight match was April 1972, ironically a goalless with Crystal Palace. That same result never looked likely from the start here.

It was a new look Crystal Palace under de Boer and a new system. Huddersfield included four new debutants. One of them was Tom Ince, who disappointed in a loan spell at Selhurst Park three years ago.

But the winger, back in the top-flight after joining from Derby in the summer, should have provided the Terriers with the perfect start after just two minutes.

Tommy Smith's cross found its way to Ince but his first-time volley was straight at goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey from 10-yards.

Huddersfield's intent was clear. They were quick into the tackle as they used their pressing game to get underneath the skin of the home players.

It was working, even if several players were soon walking under tightrope with a succession of fouls to disrupt the likes of Wilfred Zaha getting into full flow.

These are changing times for Palace. De Boer's instructions to play out from the back, starting with Hennessey, was clear.

But Huddersfield had clearly done their work. As soon as one of the home side's three defenders had the ball at their feet, the Yorkshire side were on to them. That in turn helped contribute to the opener as more pressing saw Aaron Mooy win a 23rd minute corner.

