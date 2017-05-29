Huddersfield make history in reaching the Premier League with penalty shoot-out success

The Terriers are back in the big time for the first time since 1972, with David Wagner's side setting a new record for promoted clubs in the process

Huddersfield Town are heading to the Premier League, and have made history on the back of their Championship play-off final success.

The Terriers were fancied by few heading into the 2016-17 campaign, but David Wagner has overseen a remarkable reversal in fortune at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield taste play-off joy

He will now be facing a man he previously worked alongside at Borussia Dortmund in Jurgen Klopp next season, with Huddersfield readying themselves for Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and the top-flight elite.

They will need to add over the summer in order to remain competitive, with a record set on their way to big time suggesting that they need reinforcements at both ends of the field.

1 - Huddersfield are the 1st team in @EFL history to be promoted having conceded more goals than they’ve scored in the league campaign. Up. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2017

Huddersfield will be rejoining the elite for the first time in 45 years, with the club having turned out in the fourth tier as recently as 2003-04.

49 - Huddersfield will be the 49th different team to play in the PL and will be in the top-flight for the first time since 1972. Party. pic.twitter.com/fqTKhXth2p — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2017

They have worked their way up from the basement to the summit, matching a record of League Two play-off winners Blackpool in the process.

2 - Huddersfield are only the second @EFL club to be promoted via the play-offs in all three divisions (also Blackpool). Experts. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2017

Huddersfield will now be eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Premier League fixture list for 2017-18.