Huddersfield manager David Wagner urges his team to stay humble after shock win against Manchester United

After becoming the first Huddersfield manager in 65 years to overcome Manchester United, David Wagner urged his team to remain humble in victory.

Not since 1952 had Huddersfield overcome United and within two months, Matt Busby’s side had become champions and The Terriers had been relegated. Despite the celebrations at the John Smith’s Stadium, both those outcomes are still possible this season.

“I live in Huddersfield so I know a little bit about how huge this result is for the town for the supporters, for the chairman and for the board,” he said after the 2-1 victory, which was the club’s first in two months.

“I am totally aware that this is a very special moment. I am happy and proud of it but I am sure we will be happy, leave it in the past and move on to the next one. We have worked for nearly two years on extraordinary things but right now it is important that we stay humble. We cannot take it for granted.”

Huddersfield’s next match is an equally daunting task – away to Liverpool, where they have not won since 1956 – against Wagner’s old friend Jurgen Klopp. On Merseyside, they will have to display much of the same attitude that was on show against Manchester United.

“The players did exactly what I asked them,” said Wagner. “For 60 minutes we did it very well. I told them that while I hoped and believed in such a result, I could not expect it. What I could expect was togetherness, spirit and attitude.

“We changed the formation but after 60 minutes they put a lot of pressure on us and we had a very good goalkeeper. We had some lucky moments as well but I think it was a deserved result.”