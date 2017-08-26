Huddersfield and Southampton share stalemate to maintain unbeaten starts

Huddersfield and Southampton couldn't be separated at the John Smith's Stadium: Getty

After the Lord Mayor’s Show came something altogether more frustrating for Huddersfield Town.

David Wagner’s men maintained their impressive unbeaten start in the Premier League and remained on top of the embryonic table with another energetic display in a goalless draw at home to Southampton.

Yet they must have ended their second home game back in the top flight with the nagging sense that their perfect start to the campaign should have been extended.

They dominated proceedings at the John Smith’s Stadium against a strangely subdued Saints side, but Wagner’s men were unable to add to the famous victories in their opening two games of the Premier season.

This contest lacked the wow factor of their 3-0 opening-day win over Crystal or the sense of occasion of last week’s 1-0 triumph over Newcastle United in their opening home game.

Yet it was still played in a noisy, enthusiastic atmosphere and produced another pleasing display that was lacking only a final, crucial ingredient to provide.

And they were almost taught a harsh lesson in the need for ruthlessness in their new environment as the visitors finally came to life in the closing moments, but smart goalkeeping by Jonas Lossl and superb defending by Tommy Smith kept the points tally rising for the Terriers.

The opening chance fell to the visitors as Steven Davis found himself with space to turn and thread a neat ball into the path of Nathan Redmond.

The winger attempted to curl a shot around Jonas Lossl in the Huddersfield goal but his effort bent beyond the far post.

Huddersfield’s first opening came when Tommy Smith galloped forward from right-back and crossed for Mathias Zanka, but the big defender headed straight at Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

A minute later Terriers full-back Chris Lowe had to make a timely, saving challenge to halt a goal-bound run from Davis.

Southampton were forced into desperate defending, however, when two fine Huddersfield chances came from the visitors’ right flank.

