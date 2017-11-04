Van La Parra stunner piles pressure on Pulis

Huddersfield withstood the second-half dismissal of Christopher Schindler to claim all three points and extend West Brom's torrid run.

A spectacular Rajiv van La Parra strike secured a slender 1-0 victory for 10-man Huddersfield Town over an insipid West Brom at the John Smith's Stadium.

The result maintains the Terriers' impressive home form this season, which has seen them emerge victorious in three of their six games, while Tony Pulis' side remain without a win in the Premier League since August 19.

A poor first half was lit up in the 44th minute when Van La Parra curled home magnificently from 30 yards past Ben Foster.

READ MORE: Huddersfield v West Brom - How the match unfolded

David Wagner's Town side made life difficult for themselves shortly after the restart when German defender Christopher Schindler was sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

Pulis immediately made a triple substitution in a bid to capitalise on their numerical advantage, but Huddersfield's defence stood firm to hold on for a vital three points.

The Baggies have now gone nine games without a win in the Premier League and with a home clash against Chelsea waiting in a fortnight, things do not look like getting any easier for the under-fire Pulis.

Huddersfield, who handed a first Premier League start to Swiss defender Florent Hadergjonaj, started on the front foot and had the first sight of goal after 12 minutes when Van La Parra fired over from the edge of the penalty area.

Tom Ince, still waiting for his first Terriers goal, then saw his long-range effort well held by Foster as Wagner's side looked to take advantage of their early superiority.

Town could have fallen behind midway through the first half, though, when Jay Rodriguez latched on to Hal Robson-Kanu's throughball. The former Southampton striker lacked conviction, however, and his hesitance allowed Schindler to scurry across and block his goal-bound shot.