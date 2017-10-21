Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1: Mourinho's men suffer first defeat as Lindelof error proves costly

Marcus Rashford's late goal was not enough for Manchester United as Huddersfield Town claimed a shock win.

Manchester United's unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end in a shock 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with Victor Lindelof the villain of the piece.

Former Benfica defender Lindelof was brought on as a replacement for the injured Phil Jones in the 25th minute and the hosts scored both of their goals shortly after his introduction, with United unable to claw things back despite Marcus Rashford's late goal.

Jose Mourinho's side appeared to be in control until Jones' withdrawal, but suddenly the home side turned the tables, scoring two within eight minutes of Lindelof's entrance.

Aaron Mooy netted the opener, before Laurent Depoitre added the second as he punished an awful error from United's Sweden international international centre-back.

United's response was by no means emphatic, with Mourinho's men remaining devoid of craft in the final third, leaving Romelu Lukaku lacking service for most of the match.

Rashford – a half-time substitute for Anthony Martial – pulled one back for United with 12 minutes to go, but Huddersfield managed to hold on to a slender win to seal a famous day for the Terriers, who claimed their first top-flight triumph since August.

With rivals Manchester City defeating Burnley, United now trail the leaders by five points.

Proceedings were feisty early on as the two clubs clashed for the first time since 1972, with three players receiving yellow cards inside the first nine minutes and both sides going close to a goal.

The first chance fell to Lukaku, as the Belgian smashed the ball at Jonas Lossl from the edge of the box, before Depoitre failed to connect with Mooy's teasing free-kick delivery in the 16th minute.

Jones' forced substitution through injury proved a blow, with Lindelof replacing him in what was ultimately a vital moment in the match, as Huddersfield took the lead three minutes later.