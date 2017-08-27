Huddersfield Town sign former England goalkeeper Green

After being released from his Leeds United contract by mutual consent, former England goalkeeper Rob Green has signed for Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Rob Green, the former England goalkeeper agreeing a one-year deal with the Premier League high-flyers.

Green was a free agent after his Leeds United contract was cancelled by mutual consent, allowing the 37-year-old to return to the top flight.

The goalkeeper has played for Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League and won 12 caps for his country.

"I think it makes total sense to bring Rob Green in because after Jonas Lossl, who has done an excellent job so far, we have very young goalkeepers with Joel Coleman and Ryan Schofield," Huddersfield head coach David Wagner said.

"I have spoken to [head of goalkeeping] Paul Clements and we agreed that we wanted to add more experience to our goalkeeper group.

"I met Rob and he is a very experienced guy and a good guy. He knows the role I expect from him in the next 10 months he'll be with us. I'm very happy he can join us."

Town have taken seven points from their first three games in the Premier League, with first-choice goalkeeper Lossl yet to concede a goal.