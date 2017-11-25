Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City have a chance to capitalise on their rivals dropping points when they face Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Manchester United won their Saturday fixture but Chelsea's draw with Liverpool and Tottenham's stalemate with West Brom could make this a profitable weekend for City.

They will face a stern test, though, in West Yorkshire, with the Terriers sitting 10th after a bright start to life in the top flight.

Game Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City Date Sunday, November 26 Time 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League or by stream via Sky Go.