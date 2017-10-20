Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run when they take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side are on a 12-match streak without defeat in all competitions and a win over the newly-promoted Terriers could potentially send them back to the top of the Premier League, depending on how their rivals Manchester City do against Burnley.

While United have been in tremendous form, Huddersfield have endured a downturn in fortunes since their positive start to life in the top flight and have failed to register a win in seven games in all competitions.

Game Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United Date Saturday, October 21 Time 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

The game will be not be broadcast live in the UK, but highlights will be available on BBC's 'Match of the Day' programme.