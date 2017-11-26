Huddersfield vs Manchester City live: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it

Manchester City will bid to restore their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town, who can consolidate their place inside the top half of the table if they can must an upset. Follow the latest here.

Huddersfield vs Manchester City kicks off at 16:00 GMT

Nicolas Otamendi could replace John Stones following hamstring injury

Benjamin Mendy remains a long-term absentee but rest of City squad fit

Sergio Aguero could be rested with Gabriel Jesus set to feature

Huddersfield welcome back Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures:

Friday

West Ham United 1-1 Leicester City

Saturday

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0-3 Watford

Swansea City 0-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

Sunday

Southampton vs Everton – 13:30

Burnley vs Arsenal – 14:00

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City – 16:00