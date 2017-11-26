Huddersfield vs Manchester City, Premier League: live score updates

Adam Hurrey
4:15PM

16 min

Relentless City pressure.

4:13PM

14 min

Aguero has the ball in the net...which, as any of you should know, means it's been disallowed. He crept offside to meet a quick, clever free-kick, but the finish was typically tidy.

4:10PM

11 min

The pretty - and contrasting - patterns of the game thus far:

4:08PM

8 min

Mooy leads a much-needed break out of their own half for Huddersfield. It's not quite been a barrage, but City aren't mucking around here.

4:06PM

6 min

A proper Premier League pace to this, with City popping the ball about very keenly. They earn a cheap corner, which Sane bends in, and it's put behind by a Huddersfield boot. Kompany rises to the next one, but it's wide.

4:04PM

4 min

David Silva is the next City man to sneak into a promising position, and Nicolas Otamendi is the next City man whose long pass is overcooked.

4:02PM

2 min

Raheem Sterling offers the customary opening-exchanges thumb of approval as a pass intended for his scuttling run down the right skips away for a goal kick. Atmosphere sounds good, by the way.

4:00PM

Kick off!

The hosts get us going at the John Smith's Stadium, with City wearing their change colours of dark blue/grey/camouflage. 

3:57PM

A repeat of this? Fat chance.

For all of Man City's attacking verve, it's Huddersfield who boast the greatest goal of this fixture - Rob Edwards at Maine Road in 1997:

3:11PM

Team time

Here are the two line-ups for today's match. 4pm kick-off.

 

3:06PM

Match preview

Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith wants to give boyhood club Manchester City a bloody nose this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's runaway leaders are looking to continue their outstanding run at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday, when victory would take them onto 37 points - a Premier League record at this stage of the season.

However, Huddersfield will try to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign, just as they did when Manchester United arrived in West Yorkshire last month.

It is another big day for Town - and a special moment for their captain.

Smith joined City aged 11 and spent almost a decade there before leaving in search of regular first-team football, eventually joining Huddersfield and helping them out of the Championship.

"I could see that the money was coming in and players were getting bought left, right and centre," Smith said.

"I am sure myself and a lot of the other players were thinking, 'Is there a place for me here?'

"It wasn't to be and I've moved on, and I am completely happy with the choice I made when I came to this football club.

"I've been here five years now and I've enjoyed every single minute."

PA

