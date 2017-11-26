Huddersfield vs Manchester City, Premier League: live score updates

4:15PM

16 min

Relentless City pressure.

4:13PM

14 min

Aguero has the ball in the net...which, as any of you should know, means it's been disallowed. He crept offside to meet a quick, clever free-kick, but the finish was typically tidy.

4:10PM

11 min

The pretty - and contrasting - patterns of the game thus far:

4:08PM

8 min

Mooy leads a much-needed break out of their own half for Huddersfield. It's not quite been a barrage, but City aren't mucking around here.

4:06PM

6 min

A proper Premier League pace to this, with City popping the ball about very keenly. They earn a cheap corner, which Sane bends in, and it's put behind by a Huddersfield boot. Kompany rises to the next one, but it's wide.

4:04PM

4 min

David Silva is the next City man to sneak into a promising position, and Nicolas Otamendi is the next City man whose long pass is overcooked.

4:02PM

2 min

Raheem Sterling offers the customary opening-exchanges thumb of approval as a pass intended for his scuttling run down the right skips away for a goal kick. Atmosphere sounds good, by the way.

4:00PM

Kick off!

The hosts get us going at the John Smith's Stadium, with City wearing their change colours of dark blue/grey/camouflage.

3:57PM

A repeat of this? Fat chance.

For all of Man City's attacking verve, it's Huddersfield who boast the greatest goal of this fixture - Rob Edwards at Maine Road in 1997:

3:11PM

Team time

Here are the two line-ups for today's match. 4pm kick-off.

TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK: #htafc Head Coach David Wagner has made three changes to the starting XI for today’s @premierleague game against @ManCity.



Tommy Smith, Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg replace @FloHadergjonaj, Martin Cranie and @ekachunga15 (AT) pic.twitter.com/GQExlQbGT5



— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) November 26, 2017