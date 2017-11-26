Huddersfield vs Manchester City, Premier League: live score updates
16 min
Relentless City pressure.
14 min
Aguero has the ball in the net...which, as any of you should know, means it's been disallowed. He crept offside to meet a quick, clever free-kick, but the finish was typically tidy.
11 min
The pretty - and contrasting - patterns of the game thus far:
8 min
Mooy leads a much-needed break out of their own half for Huddersfield. It's not quite been a barrage, but City aren't mucking around here.
6 min
A proper Premier League pace to this, with City popping the ball about very keenly. They earn a cheap corner, which Sane bends in, and it's put behind by a Huddersfield boot. Kompany rises to the next one, but it's wide.
4 min
David Silva is the next City man to sneak into a promising position, and Nicolas Otamendi is the next City man whose long pass is overcooked.
2 min
Raheem Sterling offers the customary opening-exchanges thumb of approval as a pass intended for his scuttling run down the right skips away for a goal kick. Atmosphere sounds good, by the way.
Kick off!
The hosts get us going at the John Smith's Stadium, with City wearing their change colours of dark blue/grey/camouflage.
A repeat of this? Fat chance.
For all of Man City's attacking verve, it's Huddersfield who boast the greatest goal of this fixture - Rob Edwards at Maine Road in 1997:
Team time
Here are the two line-ups for today's match. 4pm kick-off.
TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK: #htafc Head Coach David Wagner has made three changes to the starting XI for today’s @premierleague game against @ManCity.— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) November 26, 2017
Tommy Smith, Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg replace @FloHadergjonaj, Martin Cranie and @ekachunga15 (AT) pic.twitter.com/GQExlQbGT5
Team News | Your #mancity line-up presented by @haysworldwide �� #huddvcitypic.twitter.com/YjbjjHoTZt— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 26, 2017
Match preview
Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith wants to give boyhood club Manchester City a bloody nose this weekend.
Pep Guardiola's runaway leaders are looking to continue their outstanding run at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday, when victory would take them onto 37 points - a Premier League record at this stage of the season.
However, Huddersfield will try to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign, just as they did when Manchester United arrived in West Yorkshire last month.
It is another big day for Town - and a special moment for their captain.
Smith joined City aged 11 and spent almost a decade there before leaving in search of regular first-team football, eventually joining Huddersfield and helping them out of the Championship.
"I could see that the money was coming in and players were getting bought left, right and centre," Smith said.
"I am sure myself and a lot of the other players were thinking, 'Is there a place for me here?'
"It wasn't to be and I've moved on, and I am completely happy with the choice I made when I came to this football club.
"I've been here five years now and I've enjoyed every single minute."
PA