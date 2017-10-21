Huddersfield vs Manchester United, Premier League: Team news, build-up, prediction and latest odds

What is it?

It's the Premier League clash between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium.

When is it?

This Saturday, October 21.

What time is kick-off?

It's a 3pm kick-off.

What TV channel is it on?

Because of the English football TV blackout, this one will not be broadcast live in the UK. However, highlights will be broadcast on Match of the Day at 10.30pm. Alternatively, you can follow live updates here throughout the match.

What does the PL table look like?

What is the team news?

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie will return to the squad for the home game against Manchester United.

The Benin international, who has missed the last four league games, has trained all week and could go straight into David Wagner's starting line-up.

Midfielder Philip Billing is waiting to learn whether he requires surgery on the ankle he twisted in last week's defeat at Swansea and could be out for 12 weeks. Collin Quaner, Kasey Palmer and Michael Hefele are still out.

Provisional squad: Lossl, Malone, Schindler, Jorgensen, Smith, Williams, Hogg, Mooy, Van La Parra, Ince, Kachunga, Depoitre, Mounie, Lowe, Coleman, Cranie, Hadergjonaj, Sabiri.

