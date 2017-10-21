Huddersfield vs Manchester United, Premier League: Team news, build-up, prediction and latest odds
What is it?
It's the Premier League clash between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium.
When is it?
This Saturday, October 21.
What time is kick-off?
It's a 3pm kick-off.
What TV channel is it on?
Because of the English football TV blackout, this one will not be broadcast live in the UK. However, highlights will be broadcast on Match of the Day at 10.30pm. Alternatively, you can follow live updates here throughout the match.
What does the PL table look like?
What is the team news?
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie will return to the squad for the home game against Manchester United.
The Benin international, who has missed the last four league games, has trained all week and could go straight into David Wagner's starting line-up.
Midfielder Philip Billing is waiting to learn whether he requires surgery on the ankle he twisted in last week's defeat at Swansea and could be out for 12 weeks. Collin Quaner, Kasey Palmer and Michael Hefele are still out.
Provisional squad: Lossl, Malone, Schindler, Jorgensen, Smith, Williams, Hogg, Mooy, Van La Parra, Ince, Kachunga, Depoitre, Mounie, Lowe, Coleman, Cranie, Hadergjonaj, Sabiri.
Manchester United
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will be fit for this weekend's trip to Huddersfield after an injury scare.
The 19-year-old limped off in the Champions League win at Benfica on Wednesday with a knee issue, but Jose Mourinho has confirmed the forward will be available on Saturday.
United midfielders Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba all remain out through injury, as does Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo. Eric Bailly is also sidelined, while Phil Jones is pushing for a return.
Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Rojo, Young, Matic, Herrera, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial.
What are they saying?
David Wagner:
"Maybe this is the right time, we have to make sure we are totally clear what made us strong in the past and we do not forget where we are and where we came from," Wagner said.
"We should not make (this) one mistake, and I know our supporters will not make (this) one mistake.
"Do not take the extraordinary as ordinary, do not take the unusual as usual.
"If we start to expect these things, it will cause big problems. Our clear vision is that we still have no limits, but we do not have expectations that are unrealistic."
Jose Mourinho:
"I think it's my fault," Mourinho said of the criticism. "Because people are used to my teams getting good results and winning titles.
"Other people have more time than I have. Other people have different standards than I have and that's not a problem for me at all.
"We are going to lose matches, that's obvious, and I can imagine we are going to have even more criticism than we have now. But, honestly, no problem."
What are the odds?
Huddersfield to win 17/2
Draw 15/4
Man Utd to win 2/5
What's our prediction?
Ten wins and two draws hardly smacks of crisis but all eyes will be on whether Jose Mourinho adopts a similar bus-parking mentality as in last week’s wretched goalless draw at Anfield. Huddersfield have collected three points from their last 18. Prediction 0-2
Ian Whittell