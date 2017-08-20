Huddersfield vs Newcastle: What time does it start, what channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Newcastle’s start to the Premier League campaign was going well enough last week, until Jonjo Shelvey inexplicably got himself sent off in the second half and his side’s resistance was broken down by a top quality Tottenham side.

Who knows what must have gone through the mind of Rafa Benitez – facing enough problems with his difficult owner – as he watched his captain stamp on Dele Alli just five yards away from the referee and reduce his team to 10-men.

For Newcastle’s fellow newly-promoted counterparts Huddersfield Town, however, things could hardly have started more peachy.

The Terriers travelled to London for their first top flight game in 45 years and returned to West Yorkshire will all the spoils, having torn apart an severely disorganised Crystal Palace side 3-0.

Whether they can defeat a team who outscored them by 13 points in last season’s Championship when they meet at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday remains to be seen.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

It’s a big game for...

Mikel Merino. The young Spaniard has “made an immediate impression” on the training park since joining Newcastle on loan from Dortmund, according to Rafa Benitez - and now he has a proper chance to do it on the pitch. “When I was on the bench [against Tottenham], I was thinking about going on and trying to do my job,” Merino said this week. “I felt comfortable. I have been preparing for playing in the first division all my life. This was my opportunity.” The 21-year-old looks in line to make his full league debut here and with Shelvey suspended for the next three games; he has another “opportunity” to stake a claim for a regular starting place.

Best stat…

Only two newly-promoted sides have won their first two Premier League games – Bolton Wanderers in 2001-02 and Hull City last season. The latter went on to be relegated.

Remember when…

Newcastle ran out 3-1 winners in the corresponding fixture last season, thanks to goals from Matt Ritchie, Daryl Murphy and Dwight Gayle.

Form guide…

Huddersfield: WDDDLL

Newcastle: LWWWLD

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 13.30 BST on Sunday

TV: Live on Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Ultra HD

Odds…

Huddersfield: 19/10

Newcastle: 15/8

Draw: 9/4