Huddersfield vs Reading, play-off final: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

Huddersfield Town and Reading lock horns at Wembley in a match that has earned the billing of the richest game in football.

The Terriers and the Royals will be hoping to join Newcastle and Brighton in securing promotion to the Premier League and with it, up to £200m in extra revenue.

David Wagner’s side are indisputably the Championship season’s success story and are dreaming of a first top-flight appearance since 1972. Their opponents boast far more recent Premier League experience, having last featured in English football’s elite in 2013.

Victory for Jaap Stam’s team would secure promotion for the Dutchman in his first season as a manager, while Wagner is also in his first full year as a senior boss.

Both teams successfully navigated their way through tight semi-finals. The Terriers won a penalty shootout after 210 minutes of football could not separate them from Sheffield Wednesday, a day after the Royals were 2-1 aggregate winners over Fulham.

What time does it start?

Huddersfield Town vs Reading kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 14.00 BST. Highlights will be shown the next day on Sky Sports News.

It’s a big game for…

Ali Al-Habsi. The veteran goalkeeper has been out of the Premier League since being relegated with Wigan in 2013. At 35 years of age, Monday’s game could be his last chance to get back to the big time.

Best stat…

5. The number of unsuccessful play-off campaigns Reading have endured. Will it be sixth time lucky for the Royals?

Remember when…

As well as winning a shoot-out against Wednesday, Huddersfield also have recent history of winning from the spot in the play-offs against Sheffield United. The Terriers beat the Blades on spot-kicks at Wembley in 2012 to clinch promotion to the Championship.

Player to watch…

Nahki Wells. The Huddersfield forward has 10 goals from 43 appearances this season. The 26-year-old Bermudian has worked his way up the leagues and will look to take the final step on the ladder on Monday.

Past three-meetings…

Huddersfield Town 1 (Billing) Reading 0, Championship, February 2017

Reading 1 (Beerens) Huddersfield Town 0, Championship, September 2016

Huddersfield Town 3 (Wells, Paterson, Bojaj) Reading 1 (John), Championship, March 2016

Form guide…

Huddersfield Town: DDLLWL

Reading: WDWWLW

Odds…

Huddersfield Town to win: 5/4

Reading to win: 9/4

Draw: 43/20

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

