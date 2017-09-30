Huddersfield vs Spurs: What time does it start, where can I watch it, team news and what are the odds?

This weekend kicks off with an in-form Harry Kane looking to continue his single-handed destruction of all in his path with Tottenham Hotspur away at newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

Spurs are playing with a freedom and intensity away from home that they are so far failing to match at Wembley and the Terriers, despite their fine start to the season and good defensive record, will be aware of this.

Huddersfield have nine points from six games thus far but now face a run of playing the top teams in the division with Manchester United and Liverpool to follow in the next three games after Spurs’ visit.

What times does it start?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday 30 September at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 11.30am or you can alternatively follow The Independent’s live blog.

It’s a big game for?

Dele Alli. The England midfield has so far failed to hit the heights of last season and has been overtaken by Christian Eriksen has Spurs’ chief operator. However, with Eriksen under the weather this week there is a chance he will be absent leaving Alli to be tasked with supplying Kane up front – something he proved last season he is more than capable of doing.

Player to watch?

Harry Kane. Who else?

Head-to-head:

Tottenham 2 Huddersfield 1, League Cup, 6 September 1972

Huddersfield 1 Tottenham 1, League Division One, 28 March 1972

Tottenham 4 Huddersfield 1, League Division One, 21 August 1971

Form:

Tottenham: WWDWWW

Huddersfield: WDLDLD

Odds:

Tottenham: 4/9

Huddersfield: 8/1

Draw: 19/5