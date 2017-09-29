Huddersfield vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Tottenham will aim to continue their flawless away record when they face Huddersfield Town in Saturday's early kick-off.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have won at Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham thus far this campaign, though they have failed to take maximum points from a home game, losing to Chelsea and drawing with both Burnley and Swansea City.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have enjoyed a stellar start to their Premier League campaign following promotion, beating Crystal Palace and Newcastle, and earning draws with Southampton, Leicester City and Burnley. A 2-0 defeat to West Ham is the only blot on their copybook.

Game Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Saturday, September 30 Time 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Sports Premier League. It will be available to stream live on the Sky Go app.

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports app. It can also be followed on the Spanish-language channel NBC Universo.

Position Huddersfield players Goalkeepers Lossl, Coleman, Green Defenders Smith, Cranie, Lowe, Schindler, Stankovic, Hefele, Malone, Zanka, Hadergjonaj Midfielders Mooy, Whitehead, Hogg, Billing, Van La Parra, Williams, Ince, Palmer, Sabiri Forwards Depoitre, Kachunga, Lolley, Quaner, Mounie

Striker and top scorer Steve Mounie is out of this weekend's clash, as he continues his recovery from a heel injury, while fellow striker Collin Quaner is nursing a calf strain.

Danny Williams continues to struggle with a fractured foot, and will miss the visit of Spurs, along with long-term absentees Kasey Palmer and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

Potential Huddersfield starting XI: Lossl; Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe; Mooy, Hogg; Kachunga, Sabiri; Ince; Depoitre.

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Aurier, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Davies, Rose Midfielders Dembele, Dier, Eriksen, Lamela, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Wanyama Forwards Kane, Llorente, Son

Christian Eriksen missed Spurs' 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League in midweek with illness, but could return against Huddersfield, though Mousa Dembele remains out with an ankle injury.

Victor Wanyama is also sidelined until October, while Danny Rose and Erik Lamela remain on the long-term injury list.

Potential Spurs starting XI: Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Trippier, Winks, Dier, Davies; Alli, Eriksen; Kane.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Spurs are massive favourites to win at 2/5, according to dabblebet, with Huddersfield rated at 15/2 outsider to cause an upset. The draw is priced at 10/3.

GAME PREVIEW

