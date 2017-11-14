Huge blow for Wales as Jonathan Davies ruled out of six months and could miss entire Six Nations
Wales star Jonathan Davies is set to be sidelined for around six months after suffering a foot injury.
The Welsh Rugby Union said "it is envisaged that recovery will be in the region of six months," while also confirming that 65 times-capped Davies requires surgery.
The Scarlets centre, who was hurt during a 29-21 loss to Australia three days ago, will miss Wales' remaining autumn Tests against Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa, and also potentially the entire Six Nations.
