Big win for Harambee Starlets in Cosafa opener

Harambee Starlets twice came from behind to beat Mozambique 5-2 in the Cosafa women’s championship opening Group B match.

The win saw the local soccer Queens take the lead in the group ahead of Swaziland who beat Swaziland 3-0 in the first match.

Kenya’s game against Mozambique was reduced to a battle between Neddy Atieno and Mozambican free kick expert-Lucia with the duo treating fans at Luveve Stadium to some show of might in goal scoring prowess.

The two sides went to the break tied one-all after Neddie canceled out Mozambique opener from a delicious free-kick by Lucia just nine minutes into the game.

Lucia would come to torment Jenipher Adhiambo in Kenya’s goal with her second strike of the game, just a minute after the break as Kenyan players slowly settle in the game.

But the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) new graduate, Atieno, who is making a return to Starlets squad for the first time in over seven months, showed the class she is made of when she once again canceled out Lucia’s goal with a brilliant diving header in the 60th minute.

Kenya push for the lead received a slight set back after Thika Queens' forward, Mercy Achieng was stretched off with an injury. Phoebe Owiti would be thrown in as a replacement.

Mozambican goalkeeper denied Mwahalima Adam from close range as Kenya continues to pile pressure on the opponents but Mombasa Olympic star wasted no second opportunity that came her way when she slotted home her first and Kenya’s third goal as Starlets takes the lead for the first time in the match.

Atieno completed her hat-trick in the 84th minute before substitute Owiti sealed the game with a fifth goal in the 91st minutes for a deserved 5-2 win.

Kenya’s starting XI: Jenipher Adhiambo (Mathare United ) GK, Mwanahalima Adam (Mombasa Olympic), Juliet Auma, Irene Shikobe (Oserian), Neddy Atieno (KDF), Carolyne Anyango (Spedag), Pauline Musungu, Lucy Mukwana, Ann-Wendy Asol, Mercy Achieng (Thika Queens), Doris Anyango

Subs: Monica Karambu, Pauline Atieno, Esther Nandika (Soccer Queens ), Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens0), Cheris Avilia (Spedag), Janet Moraa (Nyamira Starlets), Phoebe Owiti, Florence Awino (Gaspo)