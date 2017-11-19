Hughes backs Giggs for Wales job

The former Manchester United winger is being linked with the role after Chris Coleman resigned in the aftermath of his side's World Cup elimination

Mark Hughes has backed Ryan Giggs for the vacant Wales job and believes the Manchester United great could benefit from the experience.

Giggs had a four-game spell as interim boss at United in 2014 following David Moyes' sacking, but he has failed to land a permanent managerial job despite links to a number of clubs since leaving his assistant role at Old Trafford in 2016.

Chris Coleman's resignation as Wales coach has presented another opportunity and Hughes - himself formerly the manager of his country - thinks now could be the right time for Giggs to take the next step.

"I think [Giggs] would be a candidate, I think he'd be a good choice - I'd recommend him," the Stoke City boss told the BBC.

"I know from my own personal experience of getting the Welsh job early in my career - it was my first job and I was still playing - they weren't ideal circumstances if I'm honest looking back.

"But as a very young manager finding my way, finding my own beliefs in terms of how I wanted my teams to play, all that was a learning experience for myself and I found it invaluable."

Wales failed to qualify for next year's World Cup, finishing third in UEFA's Group D, before Coleman departed ahead of his impending appointment at Sunderland.