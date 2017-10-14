Hughes: Thrashing by exceptional Man City will not define Stoke's season

Mark Hughes is adamant that the 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City will not be a defining moment in Stoke City's season.

The former City boss had an unhappy return to his old club, seeing Stoke fall 3-0 behind inside half an hour to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and David Silva.

Although a Mame Biram Diouf strike and a Kyle Walker own goal either side of the interval sparked hope of an unlikely fightback, further goals from Jesus, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva wrapped up a comprehensive victory that sent Pep Guardiola's men two points clear of rivals Manchester United at the top of the Premier League.

Stoke struggled to match City's intensity and could not cope with the hosts' superb movement, with Hughes accepting Stoke had little chance of recovering from such a poor start to the game in the face of a brilliant Kevin De Bruyne performance.

"I think it's important to understand that this result isn't going to define our season," Hughes said after Stoke slipped to 15th in the Premier League following a third loss from four away games this season.

"We have come up against an exceptional City side and been found wanting in terms of physicality and getting close to them.

