Hughie Morrison in Melbourne spotlight for all right reasons

Saddling the favourite for one of the most famous races in the world would be the cause of huge pressure to most trainers. For Hughie Morrison, though, a first visit to Australia and overseeing the final preparation of Marmelo ahead of Tuesday’s Emirates Melbourne Cup, it has been some light relief.

Once back home, Morrison will renew his attempt to clear his name over an anabolic-steroid charge which has been lingering for months. It was revealed by Telegraph Sport in May that his horse Our Little Sister had tested positive for nandrolone in a minor event at the start of the year and the British Horseracing Authority case has not yet been heard.

Morrison maintains his innocence, going as far as offering a £10,000 reward for information. He is not able to make much public statement about the issue, which could potentially lead to a 10-year-ban, but his priority has been discovering the culprit.

Luckily, through an endless media circus as the Cup obsession grips Melbourne and the rest of the country, he is being pursued only for his thoughts on Marmelo.

The interest in his horse is not surprising as Marmelo has an obvious chance after staying on promisingly for sixth in his trial in the Caulfield Cup, an acceptable draw in 16 and the assistance of top local rider Hugh Bowman.

Morrison believes Marmelo has the potential to be the best he has trained. “Christophe Soumillon, when he won the Prix Kergorlay, said this will win a big one,” he said.

“I imagine he meant a Group One over two miles back home. Whether he stays a Gold Cup distance I don’t know, but I have to say I think the Melbourne Cup is a bit more exciting.”

It is a handicap, albeit one for Group horses, worth Aus$6.2 million [£3.6 million], and the first trickle of international contenders has steadily become a stream over the past couple of decades.