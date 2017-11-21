Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty

Brighton and Hove Albion had to settle for a draw with Stoke City, leaving Chris Hughton frustrated about a penalty decision.

Chris Hughton is adamant that Brighton and Hove Albion were denied a certain penalty in their 2-2 draw with Stoke City on Monday.

Brighton had to come from behind twice to rescue a point against Mark Hughes' men, but things could have arguably been even better for the hosts.

Glenn Murray charged into the penalty area late in the first half and went to ground after appearing to be tripped by Ryan Shawcross.

Referee Lee Mason ignored the Brighton protests, with his assistant closer to the incident also failing to spot that the Stoke defender had not caught the ball.

Hughton hopes that the VAR system currently used in the Bundesliga and Serie A could help eradicate future controversies.

"When video replays come in it will clear some of these instances up," Hughton said.

"At the moment you're relying on the referee making a judgement or getting into a position – and if that's not the case you have two assistants and a fourth official to help.

"I find it difficult to understand how the assistant doesn't see it the same way I do."

Hughes was not of the same opinion, however, and he praised Mason for not giving in to the crowd's pressure.

"My initial reaction was that he [Murray] splayed his legs to get some contact," Hughes added.

"Ryan [Shawcross] was within his rights to shepherd the ball out; the lad wasn't going to get on the end of it.

"I thought the referee did well and wasn't swayed by the crowd. It was a good decision."