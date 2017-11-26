Hugo Lloris calls on 'sloppy' Tottenham to show more aggression

Tottenham are lauded for the stylish passing football that has made them title challengers for two successive seasons, but is it time to mix it up a little, vary tactics to take a more direct approach at times in order to grind out results against relegation strugglers? Hugo Lloris thinks it is worth considering.

The Spurs and France captain was a frustrated figure once again as West Bromwich Albion did what most other lower-ranking teams have done when visiting Tottenham's temporary home at Wembley.

A team without win in 11 games, led by caretaker manager Gary Megson, defended deeply, allowed Spurs to have plenty of possession in two-thirds of the pitch, and hoped to score on the break.

That opportunity came earlier than they expected, when Jake Livermore nicked the ball from Dele Alli and set Salomon Rondon clear to hold off Davinson Sanchez and trickle a shot in off the far post in the fourth minute.

It was a “sloppy” start as Lloris conceded, but Tottenham recovered enough composure to gradually put together the sort of passing game that has seen off Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in style at Wembley.

Yet Tottenham's record against the strugglers at the national stadium is another matter, and in stark contrast to the way they dealt with them at White Hart Lane last year. When Spurs played Bournemouth, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Swansea and West Brom last season, they won all five games, scoring 16 and conceding just one goal. This year at Wembley, Spurs have dropped six points and scored only four goals against the same opponents, conceding two, and are now way so far behind leaders Manchester City that another title challenge looks unrealistic, a point conceded by Mauricio Pochettino in his post-match post-mortem.

Harry Kane rescued a point with his 40th goal of 2017, a poacher's conversion from Alli's cross in the 74th minute, but it is not enough and Pochettino knows it. Admitting the gap between his team and leaders Manchester City looks too great now, he spoke about the “reality” of Tottenham's situation, playing at Wembley, struggling to break down teams, and of winning only one of their past four league games, meaning eight points have been dropped.

“That is our reality,” he said, while also ruling out any new signings for a squad that is still missing key players Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela, who has been out for over a year. The Argentinian forward is close to a return but missed Saturday's game to be at the birth of his first child.

When it was put to Pochettino that he could be the sort of 'unpredictable' player to open up a stubborn defence, the manager responded: “It was not about Lamela today, he has been not playing for a year. I am happy with the performance but not happy because we dropped two points and we weren’t clinical in front of goal.”

Mauricio Pochettino has conceded Spurs can no longer win the Premier League title

Although Spurs had 73 per cent of possession and 25 shots, only Kane's effort beat Ben Foster, who played the part of seasonal pantomime villain with extensive time-wasting that eventually earned him a yellow card.

Eric Dier believed referee Mike Jones was too lenient and asked the official why he had not acted sooner. “He said that he didn’t want to be the referee that blows the whistle for someone holding the ball longer than six seconds, because no-one does. But if someone doesn’t do it then the goalkeeper’s going to end up holding the ball for 30 seconds, 45 seconds. I think it’s [meant to be] six seconds and sometimes it was a lot longer than 20 seconds for sure.”

Lloris, however, believes the solution is more urgency from his own team-mates. “When you play against teams who defend very deep, you need to have the capacity to create spaces and get players in the box one against one. Try to get free kicks, penalties, put more pressure on them than we made today in front of their goal. It’s about intensity and energy.

“It’s a good thing to have the quality to make passing and moving, but sometimes you need to take on a player and be more aggressive in the box, and that’s what we missed a little bit. If you are more aggressive in the box - in the way you run, demand the ball, pass the ball, kick the ball - it’s difficult for the opponent. But we need to stay calm and positive and carry on, because there are still a lot of games ahead of us and a lot of points to play for.”