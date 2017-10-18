Hugo Lloris has proved himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino believes Hugo Lloris proved himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world after his stunning save helped Tottenham earn a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

All the attention in the build-up to the match was on Harry Kane and his battle with Cristiano Ronaldo, but it was Lloris who stole the show at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo had levelled from the penalty spot after Raphael Varane's own-goal had put Spurs in front before Lloris pulled off a series of brilliant stops in the second half.

The best of them saw the France captain deny Karim Benzema with his legs after his compatriot looked certain to score with a free header from four yards out.

"I think Hugo was fantastic. The performance of Hugo today is one that deserves praise from everyone," Pochettino said.

"Sometimes in the Premier League we were talking, myself telling you that Hugo Lloris is one of the best and today you got to see why I told you a lot of times Hugo Lloris is one of the best in the world.

"The performance was fantastic. A brilliant effort and the belief. It's important to congratulate the players. I'm so proud of the effort from them."

Pochettino was delighted with the performance of his captain (Getty)