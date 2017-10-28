Hull City’s Aina expects stern Nottingham Forest test

The Tigers take on the Reds at the KCOM Stadium and the right-back expects a very tough game but believes his side will overcome them

Hull City's Ola Aina has said he expects a stern test when his side host Nottingham Forest in an English Championship encounter on Saturday.

The Nigeria international has been impressive for the Tigers who are eyeing an immediate return to the English Premier League.

And after a hard fought 1-0 win away at Barnsley last weekend, the Chelsea loanee is expecting a tricky encounter against Mark Warburton’s side but believes his side can overpower their opponents to secure maximum points in the fixture.

"The spotlight is on us this weekend so hopefully we can put in a good performance," Aina told club website.

"We've been working hard on things in training this week and we need to put those into our game on Saturday and I'm sure we will.

"I think we're coming up against a tough Forest side who are strong in attack and have some tricky wide players so it will be a test for us.

"We're going into the game with confidence, though, and we go into every game with that feeling, especially at home.

"We haven't played at home for a while so it will be good to be back at the KCOM in front of our fans," he concluded.