Hull City’s Aina looking forward to Bristol City visit

The Tigers are winless in their last five games in the Championship but the 21-year-old believes they can reverse their fortunes against the Robins

Hull City defender Ola Aina is looking forward to Bristol City’s visit to the KCOM Stadium in Saturday’s English Championship encounter.

Leonid Slutsky’s side are without a win in their last five games in the English second tier, losing three times and drawing twice during that span.

However, the Nigeria international has picked plenty of positives from the Tigers 0-0 draw against Millwall on Tuesday and wants them to aim for maximum points against Lee Johnson’s side.

"I think there are certainly more positives than negatives from the last two games," Aina told club website.

"We have taken points from both games, we kept a clean sheet against Millwall and overall the team has put a shift in.

"Keeping the clean sheet on Tuesday night was pleasing. It's something that we aim to do in every game but it hasn't been happening for us, so it was good to keep one against Millwall.

"There were chances at both ends in that game and we had some good opportunities to score but we couldn't quite take them. Keeping the clean sheet then became important because if you can't score, you know you can't afford to concede.

"Millwall is always a tough place to go so a point wasn't too bad. It wasn't a bad team performance and now we're just looking forward to Bristol City on Saturday."

Aina, on loan from Chelsea, has made 17 appearances for Hull City in the English Championship

And the 21-year-old will be aiming to help the Tigers pick up maximum points when Bristol City visits the KCOM Stadium.

Leonid Slutsky’s men are currently 20th in the English second division standings, four points above the relegation, and they’ll be hoping for a positive res lt against Lee Johnson’s side on Saturday.