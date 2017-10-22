Hull City’s rare away victory excites Aina

The Super Eagles right back was on parade for the Tigers as they secured maximum points away from home for the first time in 427 days

Ola Aina has expressed delight at Hull City’s 1-0 victory over Barnsley at the Oakwell Stadium in an English Championship encounter on Saturday.

Hull’s last away victory came August 2016 in an English Premier League fixture against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Substitute Fraizer Campbell converted Seb Larsson’s corner in the 78th minute to end the Tigers search for maximum points away from the KCOM Stadium in 14 months.

The Nigeria international was on parade for the entire duration of the tie and took to the social media to share his delight while he also looks forward to their next encounter against Nottingham Forest on October 28.

“Good win today! Onto the next game,” Aina tweeted.