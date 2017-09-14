Hull hang on to see off Wakefield

Gareth Ellis marked his final home game with a crucial second-half try against Wakefield Trinity as Hull FC closed in on a semi-final berth.

Hull FC survived a late Wakefield Trinity fightback to record a potentially crucial 19-18 win over their top-four rivals at the KC Stadium on Thursday.

Gareth Ellis marked his final home appearance with the a pivotal try as the Challenge Cup winners bounced back from last week's 30-22 loss to Wigan Warriors to boost their hopes of a securing a semi-final spot.

Wakefield had led 10-0 midway through the first half, former Hull players Joe Arundel and Jacob Miller capitalised on excellent kicks from Liam Finn to cross for the visitors.

Mahe Fonua got the hosts on the scoreboard with his third try in two games, yet Hull were hit with a double blow before the break when Jamie Shaul was sin-binned for holding down and Finn kicked the resultant penalty.

Having levelled a see-saw clash at 12-12 by converting his own try in the 50th minute, Marc Sneyd not only added the extras after Ellis plunged over but also slotted through a drop goal.

Yet despite trailing by seven points with the clock firmly against them, Wakefield refused to go away. Mason Caton-Brown found a way to touch down out wide for a try that was also converted.

Finn was on target from a tough angle but could not locate the posts with two late drop-goal attempts, the second of which needed to be checked by the video referee after the buzzer had sounded.

Hull remain third in the table but now have a two-point cushion over nearest rivals Wigan, who can end Wakefield's dreams of reaching the semi-finals by beating League Leaders' shield winners Castleford Tigers on Sunday.