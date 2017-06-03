Rugby league: Hull return to Super League top four with much-needed win

Wigan Warriors were blown away in the first half by Hull FC as Lee Radford's side claimed a first win in four matches.

Hull FC snapped their Super League losing streak on Saturday and climbed back into the top four with a convincing 39-26 victory over Wigan Warriors at the KCOM Stadium.

Lee Radford's side came into the match in need of a lift after three straight defeats, including a 45-0 humbling at the hands of St Helens at Magic Weekend last month.

Any prospects of Hull suffering another setback were effectively ended as the hosts out-scored the Warriors four tries to one during a dominant first-half display.

The Black and Whites were 38-14 up with 13 minutes remaining and a flurry of late Wigan tries provided little consolation for the reigning champions, who remain sixth.

Both sides have been badly hampered by injuries amid a congested schedule, but Hull did not appear to be missing the influential Marc Sneyd as Jake Connor and Albert Kelly teamed up effectively in the halves.

Kelly picked up a loose ball and surged 90 metres for his team's sixth try, after earlier scores from Steve Michaels (2), Mark Minichiello, Danny Houghton and Jamie Shaul.

Young wingers Tom Davies and Liam Marshall once again showed their finishing prowess by each claiming braces for Wigan, while Lewis Tierney and Joe Burgess were also on the scoresheet.