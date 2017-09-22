Hull secure play-off spot and effectively end Wigan defence

Wigan Warriors' reign as Super League champions is all but over after Hull FC sealed a play-off spot with an easy win at Castleford Tigers.

Hull FC effectively ended Wigan Warriors' Super League title defence as they clinched a play-off berth by thrashing leaders Castleford Tigers 48-16 away from home.

Lee Radford's men needed a point to be sure of a top-four berth, but the result was never in doubt as they overran Castleford in the first half, with Marc Sneyd marking the win by reaching 1000 Super League points.

The victory means Hull will face Leeds Rhinos for a place in the Grand Final, with a 90-point win for Wigan in Saturday's meeting with Wakefield Trinity the only thing that can deny St Helens a semi-final with Castleford.

Hull's kicking game caused major difficulties for Castleford and the visitors quickly surged into command with tries from Albert Kelly and Jake Connor.

Danny Houghton soon added a third and, though debutant Tuoyo Egodo responded for Castleford, a long-range effort from Jamie Shaul and a second from Connor ensured a 28-6 Hull lead at half-time.

Egodo completed a hat-trick with two tries in eight second-half minutes, but Connor then registered his treble and Carlos Tuimavave and Shaul added further gloss to an emphatic scoreline.

Elsewhere, Leeds ensured they will go into the last four on a high after seeing off Huddersfield Giants 36-12.

Kallum Watkins, Jimmy Keinhorst, Anthony Mullally and Rob Burrow all crossed the whitewash, while Danny McGuire touched down twice.