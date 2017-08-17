Hummels joins Mata in pledging one per cent of his wages to charity

Through the Common Goal movement, Mats Hummels will join Juan Mata in donating part of his wages to football charities.

Mats Hummels has joined Juan Mata in pledging to donate one per cent of his wages to football charities through Common Goal.

Manchester United midfielder Mata was the first player to commit to the cause, but he has now been joined by Bayern Munich's World Cup-winner Hummels.

The Spain international has revealed that he was contacted by Hummels, who is also hoping to use football to make a difference around the world.

"I feel we could be doing more to connect the increasing revenues in football to some kind of deeper purpose," the Germany defender said, in a press release on the Common Goal website. "This is what struck me about Common Goal."

Mata added: "I don't actually know Mats personally, so I was pleasantly surprised when he contacted me to talk Common Goal.

"He really gets what we're trying to achieve and is the perfect team-mate to have on-board at this early stage.

"The fact that a World Cup holder - at the peak of his career with one of the biggest clubs on the planet - has chosen to make the pledge shows the power and magic of what we're doing."