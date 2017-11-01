Hungry Finn has 'point to prove'

Steven Finn says the circumstances of his Ashes call-up were "not ideal" but he is determined to make the most of it.

Steven Finn feels he has a "point to prove" in the Ashes and is confident England can fill the void left by Ben Stokes' absence.

Finn was included in the touring party as cover for Stokes, who will not be considered for selection until the conclusion of an investigation following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in September.

It remains to be seen if vice-captain Stokes will play any part in the series, but Finn is determined to grasp any opportunity that comes his way.

"When you're a late call-up to the squad and have been out of selection for the past six months or so, you definitely do have a point to prove," the paceman said.

"It's not ideal circumstances to come into the squad [after initially being omitted]. Obviously, I was naturally disappointed to miss out in the first place.

"But whatever the circumstances that you get called up into a Test squad – especially an Ashes squad over here – it's a very proud moment.

"The Ashes is the pinnacle of what you can do as a Test match cricketer in an England shirt.

"Having that experience of winning it before and how good it felt and how much people got behind us when we did that, it's something we want to recreate."

Finn claims England have enough quality to cope without Stokes if he is unable to face Steve Smith's men.

He added: "Ben is obviously a big player and has been for the last few years but, just like with an injury, whatever the circumstances if someone is not here, we have 16 guys here who are all very capable cricketers.

"He is obviously a big gap to fill in the side but we feel we are more than capable, with the amount of all-rounders and back-up bowlers that we have, of making the most of being without him.

"We will get the most out of everyone we have got here, most definitely."