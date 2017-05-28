Hunt: Ngele and Malajila don't want to go back to Sundowns

The two players were on loan from the Brazilians, and the Tshwane giants have already confirmed that they expect them back at Chloorkop in July

Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that Mogakolodi Ngele and Cuthbert Malajila do not want to go back to Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to Hunt, Sundowns have already named their price for Ngele and Malajila, but the Wits coach doesn't think they can afford to buy the two players out of their contracts.

"The players are going back. Sundowns want double figures (in millions) for them," Hunt told reporters.

"At this point in time‚ they don’t want to go back‚ but they’ll go back. They have a contract and that was part of the deal," he confirmed.

The Braamfontein-based outfit received a R10 million cheque for winning the PSL title, but Hunt says they will not be splashing ridiculous money on players.

"If you look at the local market‚ and I said to somebody yesterday (on Friday)‚ ‘If you give somebody R100 million‚ who are you going to buy in South Africa?’ because you don’t want to pay prices like that‚ and spend ridiculous money on players, and we don’t do that," he said.

“So, it’s very difficult to acquire players. We have to look‚ like we do - in the free market and try and build up the right players. So, we have to look outside‚ I’m sorry to say," added Hunt.