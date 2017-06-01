Hunt wants Baxter to build Bafana Bafana around Hlatshwayo

Former coach Shakes Mashaba rotated the captaincy armband during his tenure, but Hunt is of the view that a permanent captain should be appointed

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has tipped his title-winning captain Thulani Hlatshwayo to lead Bafana Bafana under Stuart Baxter.

Itumeleng Khune had been Bafana's captain over the past few years, but Hunt believes Baxter should build his team around Hlatshwayo going forward.

“If we want a new era, a new dawn and someone to build the squad around, Tyson is the perfect player. He is not the sort that screams and shouts. He has plenty of endeavor. He is a true professional on and off the field,” Hlatshwayo told Daily Sun.

Hunt walked away with the Coach of the Month award for May after leading Wits to their maiden PSL title which they are keen to defend next season.

“It is easier once you have won the title to try and retain it. You know when things are going wrong the second time round and you can fix the problems. So, I’m going all out to try for a fifth title. I believe we can do it again with Wits,” Hunt said.

Hunt has identified areas which he needs to strengthen ahead of next season.

“Clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City, Sundowns and SuperSport United are all going to strengthen their squads,” Hunt said.

“We need some defenders and one or two players upfront,” Hunt added.