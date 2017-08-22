HURRAH! Ahmed Musa ends 22-match goal drought

Ahmed Musa has finally ended his Leicester City goal drought that lasted almost eight months after finding the net in the Football League Cup clash with Sheffield United.

The Nigerian forward had previously failed to score for the Foxes since the January 7, when he struck twice in an FA Cup win over Everton.

And having gone 22 games without getting his name on the scoresheet, the moment finally arrived in Tuesday's Football League Cup Second Round tie Sheffield United as he fired home to hand his side 4-1 victory at Bramall Lane.

MUSAAAAAAA!



Great persistance from the winger as he battles through the defence to make it 1️⃣-4️⃣!#ShuLei pic.twitter.com/xBtPcqqRfA — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 22, 2017

His struggles in the 2016-17 campaign have frequently seen him with a King Power Stadium exit, with newspaper reports suggesting the 24-year-old could join former boss, Leonid Slutsky at Hull City.

Algeria international Islam Slimani was on target twice as the Foxes cruised to the next stage of the championship after Demarai Gray had gotten the curtain raiser for Craig Shakespeare's side.