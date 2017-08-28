Hurricane Harvey forces Cowboys-Texans preseason game to Arlington

Hurricane Harvey has devastated Houston and surrounding areas, forcing a NFL preseason game between the Cowboys and the Texans to be moved.

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans were scheduled to play their final NFL preseason game in Houston on Thursday.

That game will now be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The City of Arlington initially announced on Monday that the NFL has moved the game from NRG Stadium to the Cowboys' home stadium because of the devastation in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The league later made the announcement, saying it was moving the game because of "public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey."

The storm, which was a category four hurricane when it made landfall on Friday, has wreaked havoc on the nation's fourth-largest city.

The Texans, who played in New Orleans on Saturday, flew directly to Dallas following the game and have been practicing at the Cowboys' facility all week.

Houston are scheduled to open the regular season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 10.