Hurricane Irma evacuation changed Thomas' off week

Justin Thomas was left scrambling during his unusual week off after being impacted by Hurricane Irma ahead of the BMW Championship.

Unfortunately for the in-form Thomas, he did not get to enjoy the relaxing week off he had originally planned.

"It definitely wasn't your typical off week living in Jupiter, Florida," Thomas said Wednesday during his news conference.

"I planned on kind of getting a day or two of rest and getting back into it Wednesday, Thursday and I was actually going to go to Chicago on Friday anyway and play some golf.

"That turned into a quick two days of scrambling, trying to get stuff together and get stuff ready around the house and packed to evacuate for the hurricane. It was a lot different of an off week than I had planned or had in my mind coming from Boston, but I got as much rest as I could. I played a little bit of golf, not a bunch, but I've been practicing hard the last couple of days to try to play well this week."

While Thomas was affected by the hurricane, he pointed out that he did not suffer through the worst of the damage.

"I probably over-exaggerated in terms of having to do a lot," he said. "More just getting-ready-to-leave sort of stuff because traveling for three weeks, I get stressed when I have to pack for one week let alone three and a half weeks, so it was just making sure you have the stuff packed, having to get dry cleaned, do laundry, get stuff around the house and go make sure this car is in the garage and make sure stuff outside, the outdoor furniture is inside.

"I had some valuables that I actually just took to [Rickie Fowler's] house down the street because he has a safe that's built in the ground and is a little more sturdy than I may have and took the [PGA Championship's] Wanamaker [Trophy], took some watches and some other valuables and put them in there because I figured at least I have those if everything goes."

Now that golf is back on his mind, Thomas – who is second in the FedEx Cup standings – is looking forward to playing Conway Farms Golf Club.

"It's a fun course. It's playing a lot different right now because it was very soft two years ago," Thomas said.

"So it was just kind of, you know, see-pin, hit-pin sort of thing. It's short so you can have a lot of birdie looks and a lot of birdie chances if you're driving it well and just like to see how low you can go."