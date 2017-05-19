It hurts to see Monaco take PSG’s crown - Thiago Motta

Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Motta admits that it “hurt” to see Monaco claim the Ligue 1 title but has vowed to make amends in the final of the Coupe de France.

Cavani & Mbappe lead Ligue 1 Team of the Year

PSG had won the four previous Ligue 1 crowns but were dethroned by the principality side, who sealed the crown with a 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, opening up an unassailable six-point gap before the final day of action.

Now the 35-year-old wants to exact a form of revenge on Angers in the Coupe de France final, which takes place on May 27.

“Of course it hurts. Monaco’s victory is our defeat,” he said. “The championship race was balanced, but Monaco were more consistent than us.

“They must be congratulated, they were the strongest team, they deserved the title.

AS Monaco Saint-Etienne Ligue 1 17052017 More

“We will have to take stock after the Coupe de France final. We have the chance to overtake Marseille’s record of 10 title wins.

“It's an incentive, but the most important thing is to win another title. For the supporters, and for us, it's an additional motivation to go and get that trophy.”

The Italy international is out of contract at the end of the season but is expected to commit himself to the playing staff for one further year, with the likelihood being that he moved into the backroom thereafter.

Motta: Messi my dream PSG signing

“I am very grateful to the supporters and the club,” he said following nearly six seasons at the club. “It's been five and a half years since I arrived, and I’ve always felt good.

“The decision is not yet made, but I can tell you that the discussions with the club and the president are going well. I'm fine and I think the club is pleased with me too.

“I hope that at the end of the season, with a victory against Angers, we can discuss what we want to do. The most important thing is to make the right decision for PSG.”