Hyde not interested in contract talks until 49ers win

Carlos Hyde is in his last season with the San Francisco 49ers until his current contract expires, but he is not interested in talking about an extension just yet.

The running back said it was simply not on his mind at the moment, and that his focus is not having the 49ers join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to go 0-16.

"I spoke to my agent about it, but I told him I don't want to talk about a contract extension or anything like that right now," Hyde said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

"I want to focus on getting our first win and finishing the season off. I told him once we get to that point, we can talk about it."

It is unlikely the Niners will let Hyde go into free agency.

As one of the few bright spots on the team, he is eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (494) and has four touchdowns this season.

And, with the team acquiring former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers will need Hyde around as they dig deeper into rebuilding.

"I'm just happy," Hyde said.

"I'm in a good place, despite our record. I stay positive in times like this. It's easy to be down and be sad, so I'd rather go in a direction to be positive."

The 49ers (0-9) face the New York Giants (1-7) on Sunday.