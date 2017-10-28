Hysaj confident ahead of facing Sane and 'best team in Europe' City

Elseid Hysaj is full of praise for Leroy Sane and Manchester City, but he believes Napoli have the talent to beat the Premier League side.

Elseid Hysaj is confident Napoli can handle Leroy Sane and "the best team in Europe" Manchester City when they meet again in the Champions League.

Serie A leaders Napoli were beaten 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in an enthralling Group F clash a fortnight ago, with Maurizio Sarri's men battling back to push City all the way after the hosts made a stunning start to the contest.

The sides will meet again at San Paolo on Wednesday and, while he has lofty praise for City, defender Hysaj believes Napoli can show their class again as he gears up to mark Sane - who has netted seven times in all competitions this term.

"[Sane] is a strong player - technically and physically strong - and we will talk about him," he told Radio Kiss Kiss. "But I have already studied how to stop him.

"It's a very important game; at the moment [City] are the best team in Europe, but we've proven we can compete with them.

"We're thinking about Sassuolo [on Sunday] first and foremost; after we win, we'll think about City."

While Napoli have won only once so far in the Champions League group stage, they have registered nine victories in 10 Serie A games - and Hysaj believes the people of Naples deserve a first title since 1989-90.

"It's one thing we have to try for - you can't imagine it," he added.

"The fans deserve this and we'd like to give them this joy. Naples deserves to have such a beautiful thing to think about in the coming years."